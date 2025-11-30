Groupama Asset Managment Purchases New Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 653 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 62 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.1%

MLM opened at $623.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.95 and a fifty-two week high of $665.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $618.96 and a 200-day moving average of $592.14.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.62 by ($0.65). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $637.00 to $681.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (up from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $690.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $644.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on MLM

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.