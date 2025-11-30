Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Shares Sold by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Gary M. Rodkin bought 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $40,723.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,575,632.55. This trade represents a 1.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $38,677.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 19,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,326.75. This represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 2,121 shares of company stock worth $394,400 over the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $186.52 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.34 and a 12-month high of $190.13. The company has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.07.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.13. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SPG. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.