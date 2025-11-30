Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Invests $285,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 285.5% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius Research set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.54.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $217.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,890,820.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 75,676 shares of company stock worth $16,124,589 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

