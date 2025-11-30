Anthony Brian Goodman Sells 50,000 Shares of Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) Stock

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Brian Goodman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,420,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,936,386.40. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anthony Brian Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 50,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

Golden Matrix Group Stock Performance

Shares of GMGI stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.91 million, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Golden Matrix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $1.80 target price on Golden Matrix Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Matrix Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Matrix Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Golden Matrix Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Matrix Group Company Profile

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

