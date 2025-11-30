Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Invests $250,000 in RadNet, Inc. $RDNT

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 507.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,516 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RadNet by 81.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,657,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,417,000 after buying an additional 743,922 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in RadNet by 141.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,214,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,404,000 after buying an additional 712,270 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,422,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in RadNet by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 499,534 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 239,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,398,171.42. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $36,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 53,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,594.35. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $7,287,864. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on RadNet
RadNet Stock Performance
RadNet stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $85.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -414.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.05 and its 200 day moving average is $67.22.
RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The medical research company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $522.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. RadNet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.
RadNet Profile
RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RadNet
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Meta Platforms May Ditch NVIDIA Chips—Here’s Why Investors Care
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- SoFi Technologies: From Fintech Speculation to Profit Engine
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Gold to $5,000? What Bank of America and UBS Have to Say
Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.