Insider Selling: Prime Financial Group (ASX:PFG) Insider Sells A$67,533.98 in Stock

Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG – Get Free Report) insider Matthew(Matt) Murphy sold 293,626 shares of Prime Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.23, for a total transaction of A$67,533.98.

Matthew(Matt) Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prime Financial Group alerts:

On Friday, November 14th, Matthew(Matt) Murphy sold 264,382 shares of Prime Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.24, for a total value of A$62,129.77.

On Thursday, November 6th, Matthew(Matt) Murphy sold 200,000 shares of Prime Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.24, for a total value of A$47,000.00.

Prime Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $59.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Prime Financial Group Company Profile

Prime Financial Group Limited provides wealth management, self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF), accounting and business, capital, and corporate advisory services in Australia. The company offers accounting and business advisory services, such as accounting and tax compliance, business growth advisory and strategy, outsourced CFO and accounting, grants and R&D tax incentives, and innovation and commercialization advice; and capital and corporate advisory services comprising merger and acquisition transactions, capital raising, debt equity markets, and corporate development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.