Groupama Asset Managment Reduces Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Groupama Asset Managment lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,811 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $785,564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Intuit by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after acquiring an additional 649,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,707,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,823,625,000 after acquiring an additional 377,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,472,266,000 after acquiring an additional 358,328 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,203. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $633.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $663.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $706.82. The company has a market capitalization of $176.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 32.81%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $798.20.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

