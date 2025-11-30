Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Sells 8,275 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,558.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.10.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of HALO opened at $71.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $79.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $354.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.18 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 150.85% and a net margin of 47.28%.The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $294,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 46,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,423.36. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $1,514,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,207.26. This trade represents a 45.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 110,227 shares of company stock worth $8,028,955 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

