Insider Buying: Webjet (ASX:WEB) Insider Buys A$117,100.00 in Stock

Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB – Get Free Report) insider Melanie Wilson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.68 per share, with a total value of A$117,100.00.
Webjet Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
About Webjet
