Insider Buying: Webjet (ASX:WEB) Insider Buys A$117,100.00 in Stock

Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB – Get Free Report) insider Melanie Wilson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.68 per share, with a total value of A$117,100.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company offers WebBeds, an online marketplace for the travel trade that sources hotel inventory from travel suppliers, connects, aggregates, and merchandises that content in their platform and distributes it to a network of travel buyers who sell to the travelling public; and Webjet OTA, an online travel agency that enables customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodation, holiday package deals, travel insurance, and car hire worldwide.

