Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG Stock Position Lessened by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 402.8% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 474.8% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 49.0% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 40.0% during the second quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Pure Storage stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $100.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.70. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSTG. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pure Storage from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 17,500 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $1,338,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 138,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,162.49. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total value of $9,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,159,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 347,811 shares of company stock valued at $31,067,815 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

