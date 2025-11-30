Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,018 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 358.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HDB opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $39.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.94%. On average, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

