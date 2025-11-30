Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,241 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 94.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 65,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 31,985 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,155,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 228,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,840,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup stock opened at $124.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.23 and a 52 week high of $174.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.60 and a 200-day moving average of $140.96.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.84%.The business had revenue of $961.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total transaction of $340,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,743.56. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $161,010.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,737.98. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

