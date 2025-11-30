Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Invests $394,000 in Semtech Corporation $SMTC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Semtech by 12,214.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter.

Get Semtech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SMTC. Weiss Ratings raised Semtech from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday. Summit Insights raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martin Burvill sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $219,625.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,539.75. This represents a 33.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 500 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $33,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,840.96. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,971 shares of company stock valued at $323,463. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Semtech Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $74.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.06 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.30. Semtech Corporation has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $266.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Semtech has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.460 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Semtech Corporation will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.