Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Magnite, Inc. $MGNI

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Magnite by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 133.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 66.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Magnite by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Price Performance

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $26.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Magnite had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 6.30%.The business had revenue of $179.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Magnite has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MGNI. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Magnite news, insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 4,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $59,131.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 271,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,230. This trade represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Caine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 153,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,060. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 135,592 shares of company stock worth $3,029,454 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

