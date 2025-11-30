nVent Electric PLC $NVT Shares Sold by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth $229,615,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 146.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,195,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,074,000 after buying an additional 1,896,749 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 1,869.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,462,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,682,000 after buying an additional 1,388,578 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 29.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,113,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,096,000 after acquiring an additional 709,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,443,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $111.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 32,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,723,876.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,728.48. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 115,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.78, for a total transaction of $13,032,518.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,170.40. The trade was a 63.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,345,001. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.7%

NVT stock opened at $107.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. nVent Electric PLC has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $117.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.46.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 16.83%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.