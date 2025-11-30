Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. $TFPM

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFPM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 11.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,648,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after buying an additional 173,881 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,179,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 612,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after purchasing an additional 99,598 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 350,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 69.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 125,746 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

TFPM opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of -0.18. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $93.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.46 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 59.43% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 22.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

