Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,649 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 266.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Kenvue by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Johnson Rice reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 price target on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.55%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.67%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

