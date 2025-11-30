Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 218.6% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 277.6% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $200.07 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.42 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -666.90 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.23.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $562.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.46, for a total transaction of $11,862,880.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.26, for a total transaction of $6,993,826.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,829.30. This trade represents a 58.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 645,609 shares of company stock valued at $135,476,411. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Argus lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $238.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.