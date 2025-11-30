Choreo LLC Raises Position in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1,068.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 697.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CNH opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $14.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, November 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $10.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

Insider Transactions at CNH Industrial

In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen purchased 10,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $99,903.70. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 40,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,609.52. This represents a 34.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Suzanne Heywood acquired 52,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $500,009.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 619,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,896,945.04. The trade was a 9.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 73,007 shares of company stock valued at $700,182 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

