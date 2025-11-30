Choreo LLC Purchases 7,301 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUFG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 34,990 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,272.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,158,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,617,000 after purchasing an additional 217,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MUFG shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $190.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $23.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

