Choreo LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in International Paper Company $IP

Choreo LLC lowered its position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 281.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 63,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $409,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,951.69. This trade represents a 24.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.62.

International Paper Stock Up 0.3%

IP stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.12. International Paper Company has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $60.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.96). International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -70.88%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

