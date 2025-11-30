Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $52,000 in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated $CORT

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 128.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 23.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 39,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 8,176.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 603,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,978,000 after purchasing an additional 596,606 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,701,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,314.24. This trade represents a 71.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $3,403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,781,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,638,959.60. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 263,900 shares of company stock worth $20,373,338 over the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CORT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $80.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 70.81 and a beta of 0.43. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $117.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

