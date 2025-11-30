Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 9,934 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,934 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth $765,811,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,102,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,060,000 after purchasing an additional 611,303 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 469.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 685,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 564,651 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,993,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,414,000 after purchasing an additional 193,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,479,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,326,000 after purchasing an additional 192,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.2%

STWD opened at $18.34 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $247.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.70 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

