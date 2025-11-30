Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $56,000 in OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in OneMain in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in OneMain by 79.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in OneMain by 2,940.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Performance

NYSE OMF opened at $62.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.15. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $63.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37.

OneMain Increases Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 12.63%.The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on OneMain from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JMP Securities set a $68.00 price target on OneMain in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,683.20. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $2,083,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,464. This trade represents a 13.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

