Choreo LLC Purchases 684 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Choreo LLC grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Zscaler by 17.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in Zscaler by 34.9% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 6.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $2,140,823.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 76,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,263,655.24. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 11,193 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $3,141,875.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,942 shares in the company, valued at $15,141,519.40. This represents a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 43,084 shares of company stock worth $12,446,825 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $334.00 to $320.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.56.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.3%

Zscaler stock opened at $251.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -966.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.32. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.78 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $788.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

