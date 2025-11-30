General Motors Company $GM Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,024 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,729 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $27,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Argus set a $78.00 target price on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on General Motors from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

General Motors Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.14. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.62%.The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $556,128.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,504. This represents a 39.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $17,316,870.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 98,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,498.70. The trade was a 72.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,288,534 shares of company stock valued at $79,253,568 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

