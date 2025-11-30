Choreo LLC Sells 4,448 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Choreo LLC cut its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 38.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,827,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,041,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,034 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.6% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 33.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $52.50 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.59.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently -404.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $216,273.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,184.71. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MCHP. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

