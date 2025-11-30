CreativeOne Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June $DJUN

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) by 93.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,666 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $624,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 77.3% in the second quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 3.4%

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $45.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $330.93 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.43.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.