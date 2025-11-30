Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Receives $31.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBCF. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.50 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a research report on Monday, November 3rd.

Get Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

Insider Activity at Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

In other Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $249,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 251,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,190.75. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,383,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,244,000 after purchasing an additional 33,993 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,482,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,988 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,098,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,284,000 after purchasing an additional 95,529 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,869,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,834,000 after buying an additional 622,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,148,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,371,000 after buying an additional 143,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Price Performance

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 16.93%.The firm had revenue of $83.85 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.97%.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

(Get Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.