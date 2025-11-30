Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Korro Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. William Blair lowered Korro Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Korro Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Korro Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th.

Shares of Korro Bio stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68. Korro Bio has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $56.04.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $0.69. Korro Bio had a negative net margin of 1,199.53% and a negative return on equity of 68.87%. The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Korro Bio will post -9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Korro Bio by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Korro Bio by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korro Bio by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the first quarter worth $211,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

