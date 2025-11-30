Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 27,834 DiamondRock Hospitality Company $DRH

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 27,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $395,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,967,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,071,000 after purchasing an additional 683,839 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

NYSE DRH opened at $9.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.38.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $285.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

