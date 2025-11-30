Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys New Stake in Urban Edge Properties $UE

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UE. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1,058.9% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 85.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE UE opened at $19.22 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.85 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 23.73%. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.420-1.440 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on UE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile



Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

