Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 4,755 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Silgan were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Silgan by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 0.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Silgan by 3.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.5% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Silgan by 0.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In other Silgan news, CEO Adam J. Greenlee bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.19 per share, for a total transaction of $267,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 328,164 shares in the company, valued at $12,532,583.16. This represents a 2.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly Irene Ulmer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer directly owned 105,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,783.31. The trade was a 0.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan Price Performance

NYSE:SLGN opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Silgan has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.72 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Silgan from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Silgan from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.70.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

