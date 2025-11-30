Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, November 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 449.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,834,000. Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 63.4% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 24,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 50.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth approximately $4,981,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $92.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average is $56.67.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $943.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.59%.Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.040-1.340 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.310 EPS. Analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

