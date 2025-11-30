Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.80.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, November 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th.
Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $92.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average is $56.67.
Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $943.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.59%.Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.040-1.340 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.310 EPS. Analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.
Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.
