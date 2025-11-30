Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,376.14.

ITRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,300 price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,791 to GBX 5,833 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ITRK stock opened at GBX 4,626 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,874.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,803.86. The firm has a market cap of £7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,044 and a 1 year high of GBX 5,575.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life.

