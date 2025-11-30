Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $364.24 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $366.16.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, October 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $333.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $298,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,700. This trade represents a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at $25,288,350.50. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 26,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,491 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,414,239 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,802,661,000 after buying an additional 450,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,086,995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,122,631,000 after buying an additional 174,247 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,831,447 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,805,241,000 after acquiring an additional 88,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 15.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,606,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,730,415,000 after acquiring an additional 734,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,338,125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,652,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191,448 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $303.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $232.67 and a 52 week high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.