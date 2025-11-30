Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO) Receives $11.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SVCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Silvaco Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Silvaco Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Silvaco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Silvaco Group Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SVCO opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. Silvaco Group has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 million. Silvaco Group had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. Silvaco Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silvaco Group will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Silvaco Group

In other news, insider Candace Jackson sold 8,300 shares of Silvaco Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $35,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,069 shares in the company, valued at $183,043.25. This trade represents a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walden C. Rhines bought 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $118,030.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,818 shares in the company, valued at $377,769.26. The trade was a 45.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 55,800 shares of company stock valued at $248,080 in the last 90 days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Silvaco Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVCO. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $461,623,000. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvaco Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 774,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 130,709 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silvaco Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Silvaco Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 86,080 shares during the last quarter.

Silvaco Group Company Profile

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

