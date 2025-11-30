Brokerages Set Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) PT at $31.00

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STOK shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, Director Adrian R. Krainer sold 40,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $1,091,934.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 364,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,827,357.08. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 5,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $152,545.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,055.40. This trade represents a 45.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 211,488 shares of company stock worth $5,072,884 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,489,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 438.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 737,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,337,000 after buying an additional 600,687 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 49.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,323,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after acquiring an additional 439,824 shares in the last quarter. Checkpoint Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 139.3% in the first quarter. Checkpoint Capital L.P. now owns 730,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 425,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,670,000.

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.32. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $38.69.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.11). Stoke Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.73%.The firm had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

