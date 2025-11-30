Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Trading 12.3% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 2.80 and last traded at GBX 2.74. 6,293,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 393% from the average session volume of 1,275,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.44.
Specifically, insider Iain McDonald purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 per share, with a total value of £20,000.
Revolution Beauty Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -345.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.52.
About Revolution Beauty Group
Revolution Beauty is a multi-brand, multi-category, multi-channel, mass beauty innovator with proven global scale. Since its foundation by Adam Minto and Tom Allsworth in 2014, the Group has grown rapidly by establishing a retail footprint of c. 11,000 doors across leading retail chains in the UK, USA and internationally.
See Also
