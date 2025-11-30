Brokerages Set Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target at $333.74

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $333.7368.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $400.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Amgen from $343.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $344.65 on Thursday. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $345.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.91.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.57%.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total transaction of $299,253.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,251.68. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total transaction of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,703.50. The trade was a 30.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. LOM Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

