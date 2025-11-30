KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives $22.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BZ shares. Zacks Research cut KANZHUN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of KANZHUN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KANZHUN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of KANZHUN from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 44.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in KANZHUN by 7.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 223,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 15,353 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in KANZHUN in the 1st quarter valued at $1,607,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,617,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,168,000 after acquiring an additional 487,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of KANZHUN during the 1st quarter worth $1,150,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BZ opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76. KANZHUN has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

