KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives $22.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BZ shares. Zacks Research cut KANZHUN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of KANZHUN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KANZHUN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of KANZHUN from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KANZHUN
KANZHUN Price Performance
NASDAQ:BZ opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76. KANZHUN has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.42.
KANZHUN Company Profile
Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.
