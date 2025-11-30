Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives $115.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point set a $121.00 target price on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Axis Capital in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXS

Axis Capital Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Axis Capital stock opened at $102.24 on Thursday. Axis Capital has a fifty-two week low of $83.90 and a fifty-two week high of $107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average of $98.17.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.53. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 16.08%.The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axis Capital will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axis Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.55%.

Institutional Trading of Axis Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the second quarter valued at $100,683,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Axis Capital by 95.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,852,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,685,000 after purchasing an additional 903,107 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,580,000 after buying an additional 600,901 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,705,000. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,817,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,662,000 after buying an additional 586,576 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axis Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.