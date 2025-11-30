Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Receives $97.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.8333.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Leerink Partners set a $77.00 price objective on Vaxcyte and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Monday, November 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

PCVX opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61. Vaxcyte has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $94.76.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.29). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 22,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

