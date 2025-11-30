Brokerages Set AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) PT at $168.60

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price (down from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AptarGroup

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total transaction of $340,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,743.56. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $161,010.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,737.98. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in AptarGroup by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,868,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,698,000 after buying an additional 43,188 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,759,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,868,000 after acquiring an additional 62,540 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 16.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,234,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,984,000 after acquiring an additional 174,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 959,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,220,000 after acquiring an additional 66,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $124.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $103.23 and a 12-month high of $174.10.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $961.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.72%.

About AptarGroup

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.