Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CSAN. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cosan to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research cut Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cosan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $4.40 target price on shares of Cosan in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cosan from $6.60 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.47.

Get Cosan alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSAN

Cosan Trading Down 1.6%

CSAN opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.00. Cosan has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Cosan had a negative net margin of 28.08% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cosan will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Cosan in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cosan during the second quarter worth about $109,000.

Cosan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.