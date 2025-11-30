RPC (NYSE:RES) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RPC (NYSE:RES – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

RES has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on RPC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of RPC from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.69.

RPC Trading Up 0.6%

RPC stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. RPC has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $7.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.80.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $225.31 million during the quarter. RPC had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.77%. On average, analysts forecast that RPC will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RES. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in RPC by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,960,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 308,361 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 670,432 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of RPC by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,269,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 14.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,219,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after buying an additional 283,213 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,078,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after buying an additional 82,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

See Also

