First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Community Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

First Community Bancshares Trading Down 0.8%

FCBC opened at $33.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $609.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52. First Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $47.12.

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. First Community Bancshares had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

First Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. First Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in First Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in First Community Bancshares by 98.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bancshares by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bancshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

