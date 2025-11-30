Sen. David McCormick Buys Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) Shares

Senator David McCormick (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB). In a filing disclosed on November 27th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock on November 25th.

Senator David McCormick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bitwise Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 11/24/2025.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITB opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.72. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $68.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

About Senator McCormick

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

David McCormick (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

McCormick (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Pennsylvania. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David McCormick was born in Washington, Pennsylvania, and lives in Pennsylvania. He served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper, during which time he was deployed to the Middle East during the First Gulf War and reached the rank of Captain. McCormick received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and his Ph.D. in international affairs from Princeton University. His professional experience includes working as the CEO of a tech startup and of Bridgewater Associates, an investment management firm, and under secretary in both the Department of Commerce and the Department of the Treasury.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.