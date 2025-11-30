Wall Street Zen Upgrades US Foods (NYSE:USFD) to “Strong-Buy”

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on USFD. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

US Foods stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. US Foods has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $85.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average is $77.33. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, insider Steven Guberman sold 58,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $4,221,504.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,410 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,520. This trade represents a 34.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $91,087,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in US Foods in the second quarter valued at $1,195,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 12.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,207,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,003,000 after purchasing an additional 354,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in US Foods by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 244,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,013,000 after purchasing an additional 53,081 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

