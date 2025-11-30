Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives $64.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.8333.
SUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sunoco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sunoco in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Monday, November 17th.
Shares of SUN stock opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $59.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.55.
Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were given a $0.9202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 125.60%.
Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.
